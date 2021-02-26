On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Appalachian St. beats Georgia Southern 84-78 in 2OT

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 9:28 pm
< a min read
      

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Justin Forrest and Adrian Delph scored 24 points apiece as Appalachian State beat Georgia Southern 84-78 in double overtime on Friday night.

The 24 points were a season high for Forrest. Delph also had eight rebounds.

Donovan Gregory had 17 points for Appalachian State (13-10, 7-7 Sun Belt Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Michael Almonacy added 13 points and six assists.

Zack Bryant had 20 points for the Eagles (12-12, 6-9). Elijah McCadden added 12 points. Eric Boone had 11 points.

The Mountaineers remain undefeated in three games against the Eagles this season. Most recently, Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 77-71 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

