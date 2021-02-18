Trending:
Sports News

Arbitration Winners-Losers

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 8:02 pm
Teams 5, Players 3
Winners
Player, Club Asked Offered
Donovan Solano, SF $3,900,000 $3,250,000
Jack Flaherty, StL 3,900,000 3,000,000
Mike Soroka, Ari 2,800,000 2,100,000
Ji-Man Choi, Tam 2,450,000 1,850,000
Losers
Player, Club Asked Offered
Dansby Swanson, Atl $6,700,000 $6,000,000
Ryan Yarbrough, Tam 3,100,000 2,300,000
J.D. Davis, NYM 2,475,000 2,100,000
Anthony Santander, Bal 2,475,000 2,100,000

Related Topics
Sports News

