Arbitration Winners-Losers

|Teams 5, Players 3
|Winners
|Player, Club
|Asked
|Offered
|Donovan Solano, SF
|$3,900,000
|$3,250,000
|Jack Flaherty, StL
|3,900,000
|3,000,000
|Mike Soroka, Ari
|2,800,000
|2,100,000
|Ji-Man Choi, Tam
|2,450,000
|1,850,000
|Losers
|Player, Club
|Asked
|Offered
|Dansby Swanson, Atl
|$6,700,000
|$6,000,000
|Ryan Yarbrough, Tam
|3,100,000
|2,300,000
|J.D. Davis, NYM
|2,475,000
|2,100,000
|Anthony Santander, Bal
|2,475,000
|2,100,000
