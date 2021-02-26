Trending:
Arizona 69, Washington St. 53

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 1:18 am
WASHINGTON ST. (14-11)

Jakimovski 1-7 0-0 3, Kunc 2-9 0-0 5, Abogidi 4-7 0-1 8, Bamba 3-5 3-3 12, Williams 2-15 3-4 8, Jackson 5-11 0-0 10, Bonton 1-5 0-2 3, Rodman 1-2 0-1 2, Markovetskyy 1-1 0-0 2, Fitzgerald-Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Rapp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 6-11 53.

ARIZONA (16-8)

A.Tubelis 3-7 3-5 9, Koloko 2-4 0-0 4, Akinjo 6-14 5-6 19, T.Brown 2-6 3-4 7, Mathurin 5-7 2-4 14, J.Brown 4-6 0-0 8, Terry 4-6 0-0 8, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Gorener 0-0 0-0 0, T.Tubelis 0-0 0-0 0, Weitman 0-0 0-0 0, Weyand 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 13-19 69.

Halftime_Arizona 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Washington St. 7-28 (Bamba 3-3, Bonton 1-3, Kunc 1-5, Jakimovski 1-6, Williams 1-8, Abogidi 0-1, Rapp 0-1, Rodman 0-1), Arizona 4-11 (Akinjo 2-4, Mathurin 2-4, Terry 0-1, A.Tubelis 0-1, Weyand 0-1). Rebounds_Washington St. 30 (Kunc 14), Arizona 38 (A.Tubelis 9). Assists_Washington St. 8 (Jakimovski, Williams 2), Arizona 15 (T.Brown 8). Total Fouls_Washington St. 15, Arizona 16.

