Arizona 75, Washington 74

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 4:25 pm
WASHINGTON (5-19)

Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 6-8 1-3 18, Bey 3-9 5-6 11, Green 4-9 9-9 17, Stevenson 5-11 1-2 12, Tsohonis 6-13 1-2 13, Sorn 1-1 1-2 3, Bajema 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 18-24 74.

ARIZONA (16-8)

Lee 0-0 0-0 0, A.Tubelis 5-11 6-7 16, Akinjo 7-17 7-8 26, T.Brown 1-11 0-0 2, Mathurin 3-7 2-2 10, Terry 1-5 3-4 5, Kriisa 1-6 0-0 3, Koloko 5-5 1-1 11, J.Brown 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 23-63 21-24 75.

Halftime_Arizona 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Washington 6-22 (Wright 5-7, Stevenson 1-6, Green 0-2, Bey 0-3, Tsohonis 0-4), Arizona 8-28 (Akinjo 5-8, Mathurin 2-5, Kriisa 1-5, A.Tubelis 0-1, Terry 0-3, T.Brown 0-6). Fouled Out_Roberts, Wright. Rebounds_Washington 27 (Stevenson 8), Arizona 40 (A.Tubelis 15). Assists_Washington 13 (Green, Stevenson 4), Arizona 14 (Akinjo 7). Total Fouls_Washington 22, Arizona 17.

