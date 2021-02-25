Trending:
Arizona St. 80, Washington 72

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 9:05 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (5-19)

Roberts 3-4 1-4 7, Wright 1-2 3-4 6, Bey 5-14 2-2 14, Green 7-15 0-2 16, Tsohonis 2-9 1-2 5, Stevenson 5-15 0-0 13, Bajema 4-4 0-0 11. Totals 27-63 7-14 72.

ARIZONA ST. (9-11)

Graham 4-5 0-0 8, Lawrence 8-13 5-9 21, Martin 12-21 3-4 31, Verge 3-14 6-6 13, Woods 2-5 2-2 7, Osten 0-0 0-0 0, C.Christopher 0-2 0-0 0, Feit 0-0 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 16-21 80.

Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Washington 11-27 (Bajema 3-3, Stevenson 3-8, Bey 2-6, Green 2-7, Wright 1-2, Tsohonis 0-1), Arizona St. 6-15 (Martin 4-10, Verge 1-1, Woods 1-3, C.Christopher 0-1). Rebounds_Washington 35 (Roberts 11), Arizona St. 36 (Lawrence 20). Assists_Washington 15 (Green 7), Arizona St. 17 (Verge 7). Total Fouls_Washington 20, Arizona St. 16.

