Arizona St. 97, Washington 64

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 11:09 pm
WASHINGTON (5-18)

Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Wright 2-7 1-3 5, Bey 4-8 1-2 12, Stevenson 1-7 0-0 3, Tsohonis 7-16 1-2 16, Battle 3-8 0-1 7, Green 4-8 0-0 9, Bajema 0-2 4-5 4, Pryor 1-5 2-5 4, Sorn 1-1 0-0 2, Brooks 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 24-65 9-20 64.

ARIZONA ST. (8-11)

Lawrence 9-11 4-6 22, Osten 3-6 2-2 8, Martin 8-15 7-13 26, Verge 7-14 1-1 16, Woods 2-5 2-2 8, House 2-9 0-0 6, Olmsted 1-2 0-0 2, C.Christopher 2-4 1-1 6, Burno 0-0 0-0 0, Feit 1-2 0-0 3, Takhar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-69 17-25 97.

Halftime_Arizona St. 49-29. 3-Point Goals_Washington 7-29 (Bey 3-3, Green 1-2, Battle 1-5, Stevenson 1-6, Tsohonis 1-6, Pryor 0-1, Bajema 0-2, Wright 0-4), Arizona St. 10-26 (Martin 3-9, Woods 2-5, House 2-7, C.Christopher 1-1, Feit 1-1, Verge 1-2, Takhar 0-1). Fouled Out_Green. Rebounds_Washington 34 (Tsohonis 6), Arizona St. 39 (Lawrence 12). Assists_Washington 13 (Stevenson 3), Arizona St. 19 (Verge 7). Total Fouls_Washington 16, Arizona St. 19.

