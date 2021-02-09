Arkansas 81, Kentucky 80

ARKANSAS (14-5)
Smith 4-10 1-2 9, Vanover 4-7 2-2 12, Davis 2-5 0-0 4, Moody 4-9 2-2 14, Tate 5-10 5-5 15, Notae 3-11 3-4 11, Williams 2-4 5-6 9, Sills 1-2 0-2 2, V.Jackson 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 27-62 18-23 81.
KENTUCKY (5-12)
I.Jackson 3-7 3-6 9, Sarr 4-9 2-2 13, Askew 3-8 3-4 11, Boston 6-10 1-2 17, Mintz 3-9 2-2 11, Brooks 3-11 4-7 10, Toppin 3-5 1-2 9, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 16-25 80.
Halftime_Arkansas 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas 9-24 (Moody 4-6, Vanover 2-4, Notae 2-6, V.Jackson 1-3, Sills 0-1, Smith 0-1, Williams 0-1, Tate 0-2), Kentucky 14-26 (Boston 4-5, Sarr 3-5, Mintz 3-7, Toppin 2-2, Askew 2-5, Allen 0-1, Brooks 0-1). Fouled Out_I.Jackson, Brooks. Rebounds_Arkansas 33 (Moody, Williams 7), Kentucky 38 (Sarr 10). Assists_Arkansas 12 (Smith, Davis, Tate 3), Kentucky 18 (Askew 6). Total Fouls_Arkansas 19, Kentucky 19.
