Army 57, Boston U. 55

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 5:41 pm
BOSTON U. (6-10)

Mathon 3-7 0-0 6, Brittain-Watts 1-3 0-0 3, Harper 4-7 0-0 11, McCoy 7-14 0-0 16, Whyte 5-15 2-4 13, Tynen 2-6 0-1 4, Hemphill 1-4 0-0 2, Brewster 0-2 0-0 0, Petcash 0-2 0-0 0, Pascoe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 2-5 55.

ARMY (11-8)

Finke 2-3 1-4 5, King 6-10 5-6 19, Blackwell 0-1 0-0 0, Grayson 2-11 3-4 9, Madden 1-2 0-0 2, Caldwell 4-8 0-0 9, Rucker 4-12 0-0 9, Peterson 1-1 0-1 2, Duhart 1-2 0-0 2, Cross 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 9-15 57.

Halftime_Army 39-17. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 7-19 (Harper 3-6, McCoy 2-2, Brittain-Watts 1-2, Whyte 1-4, Pascoe 0-1, Petcash 0-1, Hemphill 0-3), Army 6-23 (King 2-4, Grayson 2-9, Caldwell 1-3, Rucker 1-4, Blackwell 0-1, Duhart 0-1, Madden 0-1). Rebounds_Boston U. 34 (Whyte 12), Army 34 (Finke 9). Assists_Boston U. 10 (Brittain-Watts 4), Army 10 (Grayson 5). Total Fouls_Boston U. 14, Army 13.

