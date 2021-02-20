On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Army 69, Holy Cross 65

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 5:34 pm
< a min read
      

HOLY CROSS (3-11)

Faw 7-15 2-3 19, Gates 2-8 0-0 4, Butler 6-12 7-8 20, R.Johnson 3-10 2-2 8, Wade 3-9 1-2 9, Martindale 1-4 0-0 3, Humphrey 0-3 0-0 0, Montgomery 1-2 0-0 2, Townsel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 12-15 65.

ARMY (10-6)

King 4-6 1-2 11, Peterson 0-2 3-4 3, Caldwell 4-8 4-7 13, Grayson 2-9 8-10 12, Rucker 2-7 4-4 10, Finke 3-5 0-2 6, Cross 2-5 0-0 5, Blackwell 3-5 0-0 7, Duhart 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-49 20-29 69.

Halftime_Army 41-24. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 7-23 (Faw 3-6, Wade 2-6, Martindale 1-3, Butler 1-4, Humphrey 0-1, Montgomery 0-1, R.Johnson 0-2), Army 7-16 (King 2-2, Rucker 2-3, Blackwell 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Cross 1-4, Grayson 0-4). Rebounds_Holy Cross 34 (Butler 10), Army 32 (Finke 7). Assists_Holy Cross 9 (Gates 3), Army 10 (Rucker, Blackwell, Duhart 2). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 20, Army 17. A_45 (5,043).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|22 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
2|23 Azure Synapse Analytics Deep Dive:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Perseverance’s First Full-Color Look at Mars