Army 69, Holy Cross 65

HOLY CROSS (3-11)

Faw 7-15 2-3 19, Gates 2-8 0-0 4, Butler 6-12 7-8 20, R.Johnson 3-10 2-2 8, Wade 3-9 1-2 9, Martindale 1-4 0-0 3, Humphrey 0-3 0-0 0, Montgomery 1-2 0-0 2, Townsel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 12-15 65.

ARMY (10-6)

King 4-6 1-2 11, Peterson 0-2 3-4 3, Caldwell 4-8 4-7 13, Grayson 2-9 8-10 12, Rucker 2-7 4-4 10, Finke 3-5 0-2 6, Cross 2-5 0-0 5, Blackwell 3-5 0-0 7, Duhart 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-49 20-29 69.

Halftime_Army 41-24. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 7-23 (Faw 3-6, Wade 2-6, Martindale 1-3, Butler 1-4, Humphrey 0-1, Montgomery 0-1, R.Johnson 0-2), Army 7-16 (King 2-2, Rucker 2-3, Blackwell 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Cross 1-4, Grayson 0-4). Rebounds_Holy Cross 34 (Butler 10), Army 32 (Finke 7). Assists_Holy Cross 9 (Gates 3), Army 10 (Rucker, Blackwell, Duhart 2). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 20, Army 17. A_45 (5,043).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.