Sports News

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 9:24 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 10 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0
Robert Morris 8 2 0 2 1 29 71 52 13 5 0
Army 5 3 1 1 1 18 34 32 6 5 1
Mercyhurst 4 4 0 2 0 16 48 50 6 7 1
RIT 4 2 0 1 0 14 47 40 6 4 2
Bentley 3 3 2 0 2 11 24 26 3 6 0
Canisius 3 2 0 0 0 9 17 12 3 2 0
Sacred Heart 1 3 1 1 1 6 17 33 2 5 1
Niagara 1 5 0 1 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
Holy Cross 3 7 0 2 0 7 26 45 4 10 0
Air Force 0 8 2 0 2 2 23 45 0 9 1
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Sacred Heart 4, Bentley 0

American International at Clarkson, ppd.

Robert Morris 4, Long Island 1

Friday’s Games

Long Island at Robert Morris, 3:05 p.m.

Bentley at Sacred Heart, 5:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at RIT, 5:05 p.m.

Canisius at Niagara, 5:05 p.m.

Air Force at Holy Cross, 6:05 p.m.

Sports News

