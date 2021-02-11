Trending:
Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 5:14 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 10 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0
Robert Morris 8 2 0 2 1 29 75 52 14 5 0
Army 6 3 1 2 1 23 39 34 8 5 1
Mercyhurst 5 6 0 2 0 19 56 57 7 9 1
RIT 5 3 0 1 0 17 51 47 7 5 2
Bentley 3 5 2 0 2 12 26 34 3 8 0
Sacred Heart 3 4 1 1 2 13 27 40 4 7 1
Canisius 4 2 0 0 0 12 20 13 4 2 0
Niagara 1 5 0 1 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
Holy Cross 3 7 0 2 0 7 26 45 4 10 0
Air Force 0 8 2 0 2 2 23 45 0 9 1

Canisius 3, Mercyhurst 1

Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Army at Bentley, 5:05 p.m.

RIT at Caninius, 7:05 p.m.

