Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|American International
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|32
|59
|32
|13
|3
|0
|Robert Morris
|8
|2
|0
|2
|1
|29
|75
|52
|14
|5
|0
|Army
|6
|3
|1
|3
|1
|25
|42
|36
|9
|5
|1
|Canisius
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|20
|33
|20
|7
|2
|0
|Mercyhurst
|5
|6
|0
|2
|0
|19
|56
|57
|7
|9
|1
|RIT
|5
|3
|0
|1
|0
|17
|51
|47
|7
|5
|2
|Bentley
|3
|6
|0
|1
|4
|15
|34
|46
|4
|10
|0
|Sacred Heart
|3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|14
|33
|47
|4
|8
|2
|Niagara
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|9
|39
|53
|2
|8
|3
|Holy Cross
|3
|7
|0
|2
|0
|7
|26
|45
|4
|10
|0
|Air Force
|0
|8
|2
|0
|2
|2
|23
|45
|0
|9
|1
No Games Scheduled
Bentley 5, Sacred Heart 4, OT
Canisius 5, Mercyhurst 4, OT
No Games Scheduled
Bentley at American International, 5:05 p.m.
Niagara at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 8:05 p.m.
Canisius at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 1:05 p.m.
Robert Morris at RIT, 7:05 p.m.
Bentley at Army, 7:05 p.m.
Mercyhurst at Niagara, 7:05 p.m.
Canisius at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.
Comments