Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic Hockey Association Glance

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 9:40 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
American International 10 1 0 1 0 32 59 32 13 3 0
Robert Morris 8 2 0 2 1 29 75 52 14 5 0
Army 6 3 1 3 1 25 42 36 9 5 1
Canisius 6 2 0 1 0 20 33 20 7 2 0
Mercyhurst 5 6 0 2 0 19 56 57 7 9 1
RIT 5 3 0 1 0 17 51 47 7 5 2
Bentley 3 6 0 1 4 15 34 46 4 10 0
Sacred Heart 3 4 1 1 3 14 33 47 4 8 2
Niagara 1 5 0 1 4 9 39 53 2 8 3
Holy Cross 3 7 0 2 0 7 26 45 4 10 0
Air Force 0 8 2 0 2 2 23 45 0 9 1
Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bentley 5, Sacred Heart 4, OT

Canisius 5, Mercyhurst 4, OT

Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.
Thursday’s Games

Bentley at American International, 5:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 8:05 p.m.

Canisius at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 1:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Bentley at Army, 7:05 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Niagara, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Canisius at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 CMMC Lunch and Learn: CMMC’s Role in...
2|19 How to Scale your Bid & Proposal...
2|19 Government Contractor DCAA Timekeeping...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing