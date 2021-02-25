ATP World Tour Cordoba Open Results

Thursday
At Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee
Cordoba, Argentina
Purse: $294,235
Surface: Red clay
CORDOBA, ARGENTINA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Cordoba Open at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempee (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Thiago Monteiro (7), Brazil, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (3), Serbia, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2.
Diego Schwartzman (1), Argentina, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-2, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Maximo Gonzalez and Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic (4), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-5, 7-6 (5).
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Joao Sousa, Portugal, and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Augustin Velotti, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.
Andres Molteni and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, def. Federico Delbonis and Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3), 12-10.
Rafael Matos and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, Brazil, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (1), United States, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 10-2.
