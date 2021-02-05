On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

ATP World Tour Melbourne 1 Results

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:17 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $311,665

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Great Ocean Road Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Daniel Evans (8), Britain, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-2, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (3), Canada, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-6.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Marcelo Demoliner (8), Brazil, def. Jonny O’Mara and Cameron Norrie, Britain, 4-6, 7-5, 10-3.

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Marcelo Melo (4), Brazil, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy (5), France, vs. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (2), Netherlands, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, vs. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 10-7.

Sports News

