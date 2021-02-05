ATP World Tour Melbourne 1 Results

Saturday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $311,665
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Great Ocean Road Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Daniel Evans (8), Britain, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-2, 6-2.
Felix Auger-Aliassime (3), Canada, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-1, 6-2.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-6.
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Marcelo Demoliner (8), Brazil, def. Jonny O’Mara and Cameron Norrie, Britain, 4-6, 7-5, 10-3.
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Marcelo Melo (4), Brazil, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy (5), France, vs. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Wesley Koolhof (2), Netherlands, 7-6 (8), 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, vs. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 10-7.
