ATP World Tour Melbourne 1 Results

Monday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $311,665
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Monday from Murray River Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Laslo Djere (12), Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.
Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-4, 7-5.
Aljaz Bedene (13), Slovenia, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.
Max Purcell, Australia, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4.
Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4).
Kevin Anderson, South Africa, def. Feliciano Lopez (16), Spain, 6-4, 7-5.
Stefano Travaglia, Italy, vs. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (2).
Men’s Doubles
Round of 32
Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Scott Puodziunas and Calum Puttergill, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.
