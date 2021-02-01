On Air: Meet the Press
Sports News

ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 6:15 am
1 min read
      

Tuesday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $311,665

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Great Ocean Road Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

James Duckworth, Australia, def. Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-1, 7-5.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Yuichi Sugita, Japan, def. Quentin Halys, France, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Borna Gojo, Croatia, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7).

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Frederico Ferreira Silva, Portugal, 6-4, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios (13), Australia, def. Alexandre Muller, France, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Gilles Simon, France, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-4, 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, vs. Viktor Troicki, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Andrew Harris, Australia, vs. Taro Daniel, Japan, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Marco Cecchinato and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul, United States, def. Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-4, 6-2.

Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, and Divij Sharan, India, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, and Guillermo Duran, Argentina, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

James Duckworth and Marc Polmans, Australia, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, 6-4, 6-3.

