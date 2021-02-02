On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 6:08 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $311,665

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Great Ocean Road Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino (10), France, 6-3, 6-4.

Daniel Evans (8), Britain, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 7-5.

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Marton Fucsovics (16), Hungary, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Alex Bolt, Australia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-5.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Tommy Paul (15), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski (7), Britain, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-7.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-7.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover