ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results

Wednesday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $311,665
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Great Ocean Road Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Marcos Giron, United States, def. Adrian Mannarino (10), France, 6-3, 6-4.
Daniel Evans (8), Britain, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 7-5.
Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 7-6 (2), 7-5.
Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Marton Fucsovics (16), Hungary, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.
Alex Bolt, Australia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-5.
Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Tommy Paul (15), United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, def. Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski (7), Britain, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-7.
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-7.
