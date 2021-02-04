ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results

Friday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: $311,665
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Murray River Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Jordan Thompson (11), Australia, def. Mario Vilella Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.
Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Alexander Bublik (8), Kazakhstan, 6-1, 7-5.
Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, def. Aljaz Bedene (13), Slovenia, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Karen Khachanov (2), Russia, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Reilly Opelka (6), United States, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).
Miomir Kecmanovic (7), Serbia, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-5.
Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 7-5, 7-5.
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Jordan Thompson (11), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.
Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (7), Serbia, 7-6 (10), 6-4.
Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Karen Khachanov (2), Russia, def. Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge (7), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.
Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell (5), New Zealand, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (3), Slovakia, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (6), El Salvador, def. Sam Querrey, United States, and Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments