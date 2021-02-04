On Air: America in the Morning
Sports News

ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 8:04 pm
1 min read
      

Friday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $311,665

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Murray River Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Jordan Thompson (11), Australia, def. Mario Vilella Martinez, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Alexander Bublik (8), Kazakhstan, 6-1, 7-5.

Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, def. Aljaz Bedene (13), Slovenia, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Karen Khachanov (2), Russia, def. Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Reilly Opelka (6), United States, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

Miomir Kecmanovic (7), Serbia, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-5.

Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 7-5, 7-5.

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Jordan Thompson (11), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, def. Miomir Kecmanovic (7), Serbia, 7-6 (10), 6-4.

Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Hubert Hurkacz (3), Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Karen Khachanov (2), Russia, def. Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Dominic Inglot and Luke Bambridge (7), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell (5), New Zealand, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand, and Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (3), Slovakia, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (6), El Salvador, def. Sam Querrey, United States, and Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.

