ATP World Tour Melbourne 2 Results

By The Associated Press

Saturday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: $311,665

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Murray River Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Stefano Travaglia, Italy, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner (4), Italy, def. Karen Khachanov (2), Russia, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (3), Slovakia, def. Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell (5), New Zealand, 6-2, 6-3.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (6), El Salvador, 6-3, 6-4.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (2), Britain, def. Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik (8), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Jannik Sinner, Italy, walkover.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (2), Britain, vs. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (3), Slovakia, 6-2, 7-6 (0).

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, vs. Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

