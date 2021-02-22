ATP World Tour Montpellier Results

Tuesday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €262,170

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-4, 7-5.

