ATP World Tour Montpellier Results

Tuesday
At Palais des Sports de Gerland
Montpellier, France
Purse: €262,170
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-4, 7-5.
