Sports News

ATP World Tour Montpellier Results

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 6:53 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €262,170

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (8), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-1, 6-1.

Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Dennis Novak, Austria, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-4, 7-5.

Sander Arends, Netherlands, and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Marc Lopez, Spain, and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-4.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Ugo Humbert, France, vs. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-3, 6-4.

