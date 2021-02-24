Trending:
ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 7:14 am
Wednesday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €262,170

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-2.

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-4, 6-4.

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Jannik Sinner (5), Italy, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Lorenzo Sonego (7), Italy, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Ugo Humbert (6), France, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

David Goffin (2), Belgium, vs. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen (1), Finland, def. Szymon Walkow and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-8.

Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz (3), Germany, 6-4, 3-6, 10-5.

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Gilles Simon and Fabrice Martin, France, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-6.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, def. David Pel, Netherlands, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

