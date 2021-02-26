ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results

Friday
At Palais des Sports de Gerland
Montpellier, France
Purse: €262,170
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
David Goffin (2), Belgium, def. Lorenzo Sonego (7), Italy, 6-4, 6-4.
Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-4, 6-1.
Roberto Bautista Agut (1), Spain, def. Ugo Humbert (6), France, 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-6 (8), 6-4.
Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen (1), Finland, def. Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments