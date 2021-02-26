On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 7:33 am
< a min read
      

Friday

At Palais des Sports de Gerland

Montpellier, France

Purse: €262,170

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

David Goffin (2), Belgium, def. Lorenzo Sonego (7), Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 6-4, 6-1.

Roberto Bautista Agut (1), Spain, def. Ugo Humbert (6), France, 6-3, 6-3.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen (1), Finland, def. Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species