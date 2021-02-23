ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results

Tuesday
At Palais des Sports de Gerland
Montpellier, France
Purse: €262,170
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (8), Germany, 6-3, 6-4.
Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 6-1, 6-1.
Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Dennis Novak, Austria, def. Gilles Simon, France, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3.
Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 7-6 (8), 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-4, 7-5.
Sander Arends, Netherlands, and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. Marc Lopez, Spain, and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-4.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Ugo Humbert, France, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-3, 6-4.
