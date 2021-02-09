Auburn 73, Vanderbilt 67

AUBURN (11-10)
Thor 1-6 0-0 2, Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Cambridge 4-9 0-0 11, Cooper 4-9 10-11 19, Flanigan 2-9 6-8 10, Johnson 5-10 4-5 19, Cardwell 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Akingbola 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 21-59 21-25 73.
VANDERBILT (5-10)
Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Disu 9-14 0-2 18, Evans 2-4 1-3 7, Pippen 3-7 5-8 12, Wright 4-10 4-6 14, McBride 3-6 0-0 8, Thomas 1-5 0-1 3, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Albert 0-1 0-0 0, Obinna 0-0 1-2 1, Stute 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 11-22 67.
Halftime_Vanderbilt 25-23. 3-Point Goals_Auburn 10-27 (Johnson 5-8, Cambridge 3-6, Moore 1-2, Cooper 1-3, Franklin 0-1, Flanigan 0-2, Thor 0-2, Williams 0-3), Vanderbilt 8-23 (Evans 2-3, Wright 2-3, McBride 2-5, Pippen 1-1, Thomas 1-5, Albert 0-1, Brown 0-1, Stute 0-1, Disu 0-3). Fouled Out_Pippen. Rebounds_Auburn 41 (Williams 10), Vanderbilt 33 (Disu 10). Assists_Auburn 14 (Cooper 7), Vanderbilt 7 (Evans 4). Total Fouls_Auburn 18, Vanderbilt 21.
