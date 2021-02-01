Austin Peay 74, SIU-Edwardsville 59

AUSTIN PEAY (10-6)
Peake 5-7 4-4 14, Adams 2-6 0-0 6, Paez 4-7 0-0 11, Woodard 4-8 2-4 13, T.Taylor 6-11 3-4 15, Gee 1-5 0-0 2, Walker 1-1 0-0 2, Joseph 2-3 1-2 5, Merritt 1-3 0-0 2, Peavy 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 27-54 12-16 74.
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (6-7)
Wilson 2-13 7-8 12, S.Wright 2-8 0-1 5, L.Wright 2-3 4-4 8, Adewunmi 7-15 2-3 16, Carter 2-5 2-4 6, Matas 1-1 2-2 4, James 1-2 1-2 3, Polk 1-3 0-0 3, Curtis 1-2 0-0 2, Butler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 18-24 59.
Halftime_Austin Peay 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 8-19 (Paez 3-5, Woodard 3-7, Adams 2-5, Gee 0-2), SIU-Edwardsville 3-16 (Polk 1-2, Wilson 1-4, S.Wright 1-4, Butler 0-1, Carter 0-1, Adewunmi 0-4). Rebounds_Austin Peay 25 (T.Taylor 8), SIU-Edwardsville 31 (Adewunmi 9). Assists_Austin Peay 17 (Paez 9), SIU-Edwardsville 10 (Carter 3). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 22, SIU-Edwardsville 18.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments