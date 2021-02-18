Austin Peay 79, SIU-Edwardsville 57

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (8-13)
S.Wright 4-8 0-1 8, L.Wright 1-3 0-0 2, Adewunmi 4-6 8-10 17, Carter 1-4 0-0 3, Polk 0-3 3-4 3, Wilson 6-15 0-0 14, Butler 1-4 0-0 3, Matas 3-5 0-0 7, James 0-3 0-0 0, Eze 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 11-15 57.
AUSTIN PEAY (14-9)
Peake 5-7 8-10 20, Gee 4-8 2-2 13, Joseph 5-14 0-0 12, Paez 2-5 4-4 8, T.Taylor 8-16 6-7 22, Peavy 2-4 0-0 4, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Woodard 0-0 0-0 0, Merritt 0-1 0-0 0, Bates 0-0 0-0 0, Jarjou 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 20-23 79.
Halftime_Austin Peay 38-28. 3-Point Goals_SIU-Edwardsville 6-20 (Wilson 2-5, Carter 1-2, Matas 1-2, Adewunmi 1-3, Butler 1-3, L.Wright 0-1, James 0-2, Polk 0-2), Austin Peay 7-22 (Gee 3-6, Peake 2-3, Joseph 2-8, Merritt 0-1, Paez 0-1, T.Taylor 0-3). Fouled Out_L.Wright. Rebounds_SIU-Edwardsville 24 (Butler 5), Austin Peay 39 (T.Taylor 12). Assists_SIU-Edwardsville 11 (Carter 4), Austin Peay 15 (Paez 5). Total Fouls_SIU-Edwardsville 21, Austin Peay 18. A_307 (7,257).
