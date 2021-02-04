Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Austin Peay 94, E. Kentucky 79

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 9:15 pm
< a min read
      

AUSTIN PEAY (11-6)

Peake 5-7 2-3 12, Adams 5-13 0-0 14, Paez 3-8 4-4 12, Woodard 3-5 0-0 7, Taylor 13-21 1-2 30, Gee 1-3 0-0 3, Walker 3-4 1-1 7, Joseph 2-4 1-1 6, Peavy 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 36-67 10-13 94.

E. KENTUCKY (14-3)

King 4-8 0-0 9, Moreno 3-7 2-2 11, Cruickshank 2-6 0-0 6, Green 9-20 4-4 25, Robb 6-16 0-2 16, Balogun 2-3 0-0 4, Blanton 3-6 0-0 6, Hobbs 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 30-69 6-9 79.

Halftime_Austin Peay 53-38. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 12-21 (Adams 4-7, Taylor 3-4, Paez 2-5, Joseph 1-1, Gee 1-2, Woodard 1-2), E. Kentucky 13-31 (Robb 4-9, Green 3-6, Moreno 3-7, Cruickshank 2-5, King 1-1, Hobbs 0-1, Blanton 0-2). Fouled Out_King. Rebounds_Austin Peay 44 (Taylor 14), E. Kentucky 27 (King, Balogun 6). Assists_Austin Peay 22 (Adams 8), E. Kentucky 18 (Green 9). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 18, E. Kentucky 20. A_902 (6,500).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 2021 Administration Transition: Impacts...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon