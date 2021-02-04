Austin Peay 94, E. Kentucky 79

AUSTIN PEAY (11-6)
Peake 5-7 2-3 12, Adams 5-13 0-0 14, Paez 3-8 4-4 12, Woodard 3-5 0-0 7, Taylor 13-21 1-2 30, Gee 1-3 0-0 3, Walker 3-4 1-1 7, Joseph 2-4 1-1 6, Peavy 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 36-67 10-13 94.
E. KENTUCKY (14-3)
King 4-8 0-0 9, Moreno 3-7 2-2 11, Cruickshank 2-6 0-0 6, Green 9-20 4-4 25, Robb 6-16 0-2 16, Balogun 2-3 0-0 4, Blanton 3-6 0-0 6, Hobbs 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 30-69 6-9 79.
Halftime_Austin Peay 53-38. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 12-21 (Adams 4-7, Taylor 3-4, Paez 2-5, Joseph 1-1, Gee 1-2, Woodard 1-2), E. Kentucky 13-31 (Robb 4-9, Green 3-6, Moreno 3-7, Cruickshank 2-5, King 1-1, Hobbs 0-1, Blanton 0-2). Fouled Out_King. Rebounds_Austin Peay 44 (Taylor 14), E. Kentucky 27 (King, Balogun 6). Assists_Austin Peay 22 (Adams 8), E. Kentucky 18 (Green 9). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 18, E. Kentucky 20. A_902 (6,500).
