Austin Peay looks to extend streak vs Southeast Mo.

Austin Peay (13-8, 9-6) vs. Southeast Missouri (7-14, 5-10)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Southeast Missouri. Austin Peay has won by an average of 14 points in its last eight wins over the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri’s last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, an 82-71 win.

LEADING THE WAY: Terry Taylor is averaging 21.7 points and 11 rebounds to lead the charge for the Governors. Jordyn Adams is also a key contributor, putting up 10.6 points per game. The Redhawks have been led by Chris Harris, who is averaging 12.1 points.TERRIFIC TERRY: T. Taylor has connected on 32.8 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Austin Peay is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Governors are 1-8 when opponents score more than 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Governors have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Redhawks. Southeast Missouri has 27 assists on 65 field goals (41.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Austin Peay has assists on 36 of 77 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Austin Peay defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Governors 23rd among Division I teams. Southeast Missouri has turned the ball over on 22.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Redhawks 308th, nationally).

