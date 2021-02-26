Trending:
Ayangma carries Central Connecticut past Wagner 83-77

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 6:54 pm
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stephane Ayangma had a career-high 20 points as Central Connecticut beat Wagner 83-77 on Friday.

Zach Newkirk had 19 points for Central Connecticut (5-16, 5-13 Northeast Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Ian Krishnan added 16 points and Karrington Wallace had three blocks.

Alex Morales scored a career-high 29 points and had nine rebounds for the Seahawks (11-6, 11-5), whose 10-game winning streak was snapped. Elijah Ford added 13 points and nine rebounds, and DeLonnie Hunt had 11 points.

The Blue Devils evened the season series against the Seahawks. Wagner defeated Central Connecticut 83-63 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

