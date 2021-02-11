Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Bailey scores 21 to lift Pacific past Portland 84-57

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 8:09 pm
1 min read
      

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jeremiah Bailey scored a season-high 21 points as Pacific routed Portland 84-57 on Thursday.

Jordan Bell added 18 points and nine rebounds for Pacific (6-5, 3-4 West Coast Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Broc Finstuen added 11 points and eight rebounds. Justin Moore had 10 points.

Pacific scored a season-high 45 points in the first half, shooting 55% (17 of 31) with seven 3-pointers. The Tigers finished 52% shooting for the game with nine 3s.

Michael Henn had 13 points for the Pilots (6-13, 0-10), who have now lost 11 games in a row. Isiah Dasher added 10 points. The Pilots were outscored 40-16 in the paint.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Assistant coach Ben Johnson is 0-2 since taking over for Terry Porter, fired by Portland on Feb. 5. Porter, a longtime Trail Blazers All-Star, did not have a winning season since being hired by Portland in 2016.

Pacific was scheduled to play a makeup game with San Diego on Thursday, only to have that postponed for the third time. The Pacific-San Diego game is not set for Feb. 23 at San Diego.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|11 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
2|11 CARES 2: Make the Most of Your EDU...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service honors nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu with Commemorative Forever Stamp