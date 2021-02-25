Trending:
Baker carries Morehead St. over Tennessee St. 74-60

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 9:35 pm
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — James Baker Jr. registered 15 points and four blocks as Morehead State stretched its home winning streak to seven games, topping Tennessee State 74-60 on Thursday night.

Devon Cooper had 14 points for Morehead State (19-7, 16-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Ta’lon Cooper added 12 points. Johni Broome had 13 rebounds.

The Eagles swatted a season-high 12 blocks.

Mark Freeman scored a career-high 30 points for the Tigers (4-18, 3-16). Shakem Johnson added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Linder had eight rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Tigers on the season. Morehead State defeated Tennessee State 79-66 on Feb. 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

