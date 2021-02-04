On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Baker lifts Rutgers to 4th straight win 76-72 over Minnesota

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 11:43 pm
1 min read
      

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Geo Baker scored eight of his 16 points in the final four minutes on Thursday night to help Rutgers win its fourth straight game, 76-72 over Minnesota.

Baker gave the Scarlet Knights (11-6, 7-6 Big Ten) the lead for good at 73-72 on a pull-up jumper with 1:01 left in the game. It was the ninth lead change in the final five minutes and the 22nd of the game.

Ron Harper Jr. made 3 of 4 free throws to secure the win for Rutgers, which entered the game ranked 345th out of 347 Division I teams in free throw shooting at 59.1% on the season.

Myles Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his 13th career double-double and Caleb McConnell added 14 points with a key 3-pointer that made it 71-70 for the Knights with 1:38 left.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Rutgers won four straight conference games for the first time since 2003-04 when it was a member of the Big East.

Marcus Carr had 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Golden Gophers (11-7, 4-7), who remained winless on the road this season in six tries.

Liam Robbins added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Brandon Johnson scored 10 points each.

Rutgers visits No. 8 Iowa on Wednesday. Minnesota hosts Nebraska on Monday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 2021 Administration Transition: Impacts...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon