Baldwin, VCU sink Saint Louis 67-65

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 8:49 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 15 points and sank four foul shots in the last 50 seconds and VCU held on to beat Saint Louis 67-65 on Tuesday night.

Baldwin, who also distributed seven assists, made two free throws with four seconds left for the 67-65 advantage. VCU’s Javonte Perkins missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Vince Williams Jr. had 16 points and nine rebounds for VCU (17-5, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Hasahn French scored a season-high 21 points and had eight rebounds for the Billikens (11-5, 4-4). Jordan Goodwin added 16 points and 12 rebounds and Perkins scored 16 and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

