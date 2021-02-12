Bellarmine 66, North Alabama 64

BELLARMINE (12-5)
Claycomb 2-9 0-0 5, Thelen 1-1 0-0 2, Bradshaw 7-12 9-9 24, Fleming 4-10 2-2 12, Penn 4-10 1-3 9, Betz 0-1 0-0 0, Pfriem 1-1 3-4 6, Devault 3-3 0-0 8, Wieland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 15-18 66.
NORTH ALABAMA (10-7)
James 2-7 4-4 10, Littles 4-6 0-2 8, Youngblood 5-8 0-0 13, Blackmon 2-6 2-2 8, Brim 3-8 0-0 6, Brown 3-7 1-2 10, Chatman 0-0 2-2 2, Breeland 1-1 0-0 2, Matic 1-3 0-0 3, Soucie 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 9-12 64.
Halftime_Bellarmine 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Bellarmine 7-21 (Devault 2-2, Fleming 2-7, Pfriem 1-1, Bradshaw 1-2, Claycomb 1-7, Penn 0-1, Wieland 0-1), North Alabama 11-28 (Brown 3-5, Youngblood 3-6, James 2-5, Blackmon 2-6, Matic 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Brim 0-3). Fouled Out_Pfriem. Rebounds_Bellarmine 24 (Bradshaw 9), North Alabama 27 (Littles 10). Assists_Bellarmine 12 (Pfriem 4), North Alabama 13 (Brim 4). Total Fouls_Bellarmine 19, North Alabama 22. A_283 (4,000).
