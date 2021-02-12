On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Bellarmine 66, North Alabama 64

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

BELLARMINE (12-5)

Claycomb 2-9 0-0 5, Thelen 1-1 0-0 2, Bradshaw 7-12 9-9 24, Fleming 4-10 2-2 12, Penn 4-10 1-3 9, Betz 0-1 0-0 0, Pfriem 1-1 3-4 6, Devault 3-3 0-0 8, Wieland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 15-18 66.

NORTH ALABAMA (10-7)

James 2-7 4-4 10, Littles 4-6 0-2 8, Youngblood 5-8 0-0 13, Blackmon 2-6 2-2 8, Brim 3-8 0-0 6, Brown 3-7 1-2 10, Chatman 0-0 2-2 2, Breeland 1-1 0-0 2, Matic 1-3 0-0 3, Soucie 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 9-12 64.

Halftime_Bellarmine 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Bellarmine 7-21 (Devault 2-2, Fleming 2-7, Pfriem 1-1, Bradshaw 1-2, Claycomb 1-7, Penn 0-1, Wieland 0-1), North Alabama 11-28 (Brown 3-5, Youngblood 3-6, James 2-5, Blackmon 2-6, Matic 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Brim 0-3). Fouled Out_Pfriem. Rebounds_Bellarmine 24 (Bradshaw 9), North Alabama 27 (Littles 10). Assists_Bellarmine 12 (Pfriem 4), North Alabama 13 (Brim 4). Total Fouls_Bellarmine 19, North Alabama 22. A_283 (4,000).

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|17 Automated ISR and Battle Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mount Etna erupts near aircraft from Naval Air Station Sigonella