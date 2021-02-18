Trending:
Belmont 63, Jacksonville St. 59

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 10:15 pm
JACKSONVILLE ST. (14-8)

Huffman 1-5 1-2 3, Adams 9-15 2-2 24, Finch 2-8 4-4 9, Pal 2-5 0-0 4, Henry 3-7 0-0 6, King 2-8 0-0 5, Ngumezi 1-3 1-2 3, Zeliznak 0-2 1-2 1, Henderson 1-2 0-0 2, Roub 0-1 0-0 0, Perdue 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-57 9-12 59.

BELMONT (23-1)

Hollander 6-14 5-6 18, Muszynski 8-13 0-0 16, Murphy 4-9 0-0 9, Sheppard 3-8 1-2 7, Smith 1-9 4-4 7, Wood 1-4 0-0 2, Brauns 1-2 2-2 4, Sabin 0-1 0-0 0, Pierson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 12-14 63.

Halftime_Jacksonville St. 27-22. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville St. 6-22 (Adams 4-8, Finch 1-4, King 1-4, Henderson 0-1, Pal 0-1, Roub 0-1, Henry 0-3), Belmont 3-26 (Murphy 1-4, Hollander 1-6, Smith 1-8, Muszynski 0-1, Pierson 0-1, Sheppard 0-3, Wood 0-3). Rebounds_Jacksonville St. 35 (Adams 8), Belmont 33 (Murphy 9). Assists_Jacksonville St. 11 (Finch 7), Belmont 14 (Wood 3). Total Fouls_Jacksonville St. 15, Belmont 9. A_178 (5,085).

