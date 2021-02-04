Trending:
Belmont 89, E. Illinois 61

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 10:26 pm
BELMONT (19-1)

Hollander 5-10 0-1 12, Muszynski 5-8 1-1 11, Murphy 1-3 0-0 2, Sheppard 6-8 0-0 14, L.Smith 4-8 0-0 11, Listau 4-7 2-2 13, Wood 1-5 0-0 2, Brauns 3-6 0-0 6, Bellinger 2-3 3-4 8, Jakubicek 2-6 0-0 4, Shanks 0-2 0-0 0, Pierson 1-3 0-0 3, Sabin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 35-70 6-8 89.

E. ILLINOIS (6-14)

Diarra 3-7 0-0 6, Skipper-Brown 4-8 1-4 9, Abraham 1-6 0-0 3, Charles 1-5 2-2 4, Johnson 7-18 1-2 15, Alleruzzo 4-6 0-0 11, Schnyders 2-5 0-0 6, Deang 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 25-61 4-8 61.

Halftime_Belmont 38-25. 3-Point Goals_Belmont 13-31 (Listau 3-6, L.Smith 3-6, Sheppard 2-4, Hollander 2-5, Bellinger 1-1, Sabin 1-1, Pierson 1-3, Jakubicek 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Shanks 0-1, Wood 0-2), E. Illinois 7-25 (Alleruzzo 3-5, Schnyders 2-4, Deang 1-1, Abraham 1-5, Skipper-Brown 0-1, Charles 0-4, Johnson 0-5). Rebounds_Belmont 36 (Murphy 7), E. Illinois 35 (Diarra 11). Assists_Belmont 26 (Murphy 6), E. Illinois 17 (Johnson 8). Total Fouls_Belmont 12, E. Illinois 10. A_12 (5,400).

