Sports News

Bengals wrap up coaching changes with new WR assistant

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 5:34 pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor finished his of-season coaching staff changes by hiring former Tulsa assistant Justin Hill as running backs coach Friday.

The 32-year-old Hill will have his first turn at being an NFL assistant after stints at Tulsa, Baylor and Iowa State. He replaces Jemal Singleton, who coached Bengals running backs the last two seasons and left to take the same job at Kentucky.

The team also promoted Troy Walters to wide receivers coach. Walters worked as an assistant at that position last season and now replaces his fired former boss Bob Bicknell.

Offensive assistant Brad Kragthorpe moves up into the assistant wide receivers coach spot vacated by Walters.

Cincinnati previously fired offensive line coach Jim Turner and replaced him with Frank Pollack, a former Bengals assistant who also will take on the responsibilities of run-game coordinator, and Marion Hobby was hired as defensive line coach to replace the fired Nick Eason.

