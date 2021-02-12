On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 9:40 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 12 5 0 0 0 36 81 41 16 5 0
Wisconsin 11 4 0 0 1 34 79 49 13 7 0
Notre Dame 7 6 1 2 2 27 58 57 10 10 1
Michigan 7 6 1 1 0 23 58 33 10 6 0
Penn St. 5 8 2 1 0 20 53 62 9 9 0
Ohio St. 5 12 0 0 1 16 41 72 5 14 1
Michigan St. 3 9 2 2 2 15 31 52 6 10 2
Wednesday’s Games
Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Notre Dame 0

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin at Michigan,2 p.m.

Minnesots at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.

