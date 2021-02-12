Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|36
|81
|41
|16
|5
|0
|Wisconsin
|11
|4
|0
|0
|1
|34
|79
|49
|13
|7
|0
|Notre Dame
|7
|6
|1
|2
|2
|27
|58
|57
|10
|10
|1
|Michigan
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|23
|58
|33
|10
|6
|0
|Penn St.
|5
|8
|2
|1
|0
|20
|53
|62
|9
|9
|0
|Ohio St.
|5
|12
|0
|0
|1
|16
|41
|72
|5
|14
|1
|Michigan St.
|3
|9
|2
|2
|2
|15
|31
|52
|6
|10
|2
|Wednesday’s Games
|Thursday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
Minnesota 3, Notre Dame 0
Wisconsin at Michigan,2 p.m.
Minnesots at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.
