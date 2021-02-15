Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|39
|84
|41
|17
|5
|0
|Wisconsin
|12
|6
|0
|0
|1
|37
|83
|56
|14
|8
|0
|Notre Dame
|8
|9
|1
|1
|2
|27
|58
|60
|10
|11
|1
|Michigan
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|26
|65
|37
|11
|7
|0
|Penn St.
|5
|8
|2
|2
|1
|20
|53
|62
|9
|9
|0
|Ohio St.
|5
|13
|0
|0
|1
|16
|41
|72
|5
|14
|1
|Michigan St.
|5
|10
|1
|2
|1
|15
|33
|55
|6
|11
|2
Arizona St. 3, Michigan St. 2
Wisconsin 3, Michigan 2
Arizona St. at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Michigan at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.
