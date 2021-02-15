Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 5:29 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 13 5 0 0 0 39 84 41 17 5 0
Wisconsin 12 6 0 0 1 37 83 56 14 8 0
Notre Dame 8 9 1 1 2 27 58 60 10 11 1
Michigan 9 7 1 1 0 26 65 37 11 7 0
Penn St. 5 8 2 2 1 20 53 62 9 9 0
Ohio St. 5 13 0 0 1 16 41 72 5 14 1
Michigan St. 5 10 1 2 1 15 33 55 6 11 2
Sunday’s Games

Arizona St. 3, Michigan St. 2

Wisconsin 3, Michigan 2

Monday’s Games

Arizona St. at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.
Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|17 Administration of Government Contracts
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing