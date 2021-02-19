Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|14
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|88
|43
|18
|5
|0
|Wisconsin
|13
|6
|0
|0
|1
|40
|87
|58
|15
|8
|0
|Notre Dame
|8
|9
|1
|1
|2
|27
|58
|60
|10
|11
|1
|Michigan
|8
|8
|1
|1
|0
|26
|67
|40
|11
|8
|0
|Penn St.
|5
|8
|2
|2
|1
|20
|53
|62
|9
|9
|0
|Ohio St.
|6
|12
|0
|0
|1
|19
|44
|74
|6
|14
|1
|Michigan St.
|3
|10
|1
|2
|2
|15
|37
|60
|7
|12
|2
No games scheduled
Ohio St. 3, Michigan 2
Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 2
Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2
Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.
Michigan ST. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
