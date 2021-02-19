Trending:
Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 10:24 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 14 5 0 0 0 42 88 43 18 5 0
Wisconsin 13 6 0 0 1 40 87 58 15 8 0
Notre Dame 8 9 1 1 2 27 58 60 10 11 1
Michigan 8 8 1 1 0 26 67 40 11 8 0
Penn St. 5 8 2 2 1 20 53 62 9 9 0
Ohio St. 6 12 0 0 1 19 44 74 6 14 1
Michigan St. 3 10 1 2 2 15 37 60 7 12 2
Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Ohio St. 3, Michigan 2

Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 2

Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.

Michigan ST. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

