Big Ten Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota 14 5 0 0 0 42 88 43 18 5 0 Wisconsin 13 6 0 0 1 40 87 58 15 8 0 Notre Dame 8 9 1 1 2 27 58 60 10 11 1 Michigan 8 8 1 1 0 26 67 40 11 8 0 Penn St. 5 8 2 2 1 20 53 62 9 9 0 Ohio St. 6 12 0 0 1 19 44 74 6 14 1 Michigan St. 3 10 1 2 2 15 37 60 7 12 2

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Ohio St. 3, Michigan 2

Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 2

Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Wisconsin, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio St., 5:30 p.m.

Michigan ST. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.