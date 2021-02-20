On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 8:37 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 15 5 0 0 0 45 93 44 19 5 0
Wisconsin 13 5 0 0 2 41 92 63 15 8 1
Notre Dame 7 8 1 3 2 29 65 69 10 11 1
Michigan 9 8 1 1 0 29 73 40 12 8 0
Penn St. 5 8 2 2 1 20 53 62 9 9 0
Ohio St. 6 13 0 0 1 19 44 80 6 15 1
Michigan St. 3 11 1 2 2 15 38 65 7 13 2
Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Ohio St. 3, Michigan 2

Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 2

Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin, 5, OT

Michigan 6, Ohio St. 0

Minnesota 5, Michigan St. 1

Sunday’s Games

No Games Schduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Esri Federal GIS Conference
2|22 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
2|23 Azure Synapse Analytics Deep Dive:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Perseverance’s First Full-Color Look at Mars