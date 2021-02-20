Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|15
|5
|0
|0
|0
|45
|93
|44
|19
|5
|0
|Wisconsin
|13
|5
|0
|0
|2
|41
|92
|63
|15
|8
|1
|Notre Dame
|7
|8
|1
|3
|2
|29
|65
|69
|10
|11
|1
|Michigan
|9
|8
|1
|1
|0
|29
|73
|40
|12
|8
|0
|Penn St.
|5
|8
|2
|2
|1
|20
|53
|62
|9
|9
|0
|Ohio St.
|6
|13
|0
|0
|1
|19
|44
|80
|6
|15
|1
|Michigan St.
|3
|11
|1
|2
|2
|15
|38
|65
|7
|13
|2
No games scheduled
Ohio St. 3, Michigan 2
Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 2
Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2
Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin, 5, OT
Michigan 6, Ohio St. 0
Minnesota 5, Michigan St. 1
No Games Schduled
