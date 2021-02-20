Big Ten Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota 15 5 0 0 0 45 93 44 19 5 0 Wisconsin 13 5 0 0 2 41 92 63 15 8 1 Notre Dame 7 8 1 3 2 29 65 69 10 11 1 Michigan 9 8 1 1 0 29 73 40 12 8 0 Penn St. 5 8 2 2 1 20 53 62 9 9 0 Ohio St. 6 13 0 0 1 19 44 80 6 15 1 Michigan St. 3 11 1 2 2 15 38 65 7 13 2

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Ohio St. 3, Michigan 2

Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 2

Wisconsin 4, Notre Dame 2

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 5, Wisconsin, 5, OT

Michigan 6, Ohio St. 0

Minnesota 5, Michigan St. 1

Sunday’s Games

No Games Schduled

