Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 10:42 pm
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 15 5 0 0 0 45 93 44 19 5 0
Wisconsin 13 5 0 0 2 43 94 64 16 8 1
Notre Dame 8 8 1 3 2 32 67 69 11 12 2
Michigan 9 8 1 1 0 29 77 41 13 8 0
Penn St. 5 8 2 2 1 20 53 62 9 9 0
Ohio St. 6 13 0 0 1 20 45 82 6 16 1
Michigan St. 3 12 1 2 2 15 38 67 7 14 2
Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Notre Dame 2, Michigan St. 0

Michigan 4, Arizona St. 1

Wisconsin 2, Ohio St. 1, OT

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Michigan St., 3 p.m.

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Arizona St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

