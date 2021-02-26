Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|15
|5
|0
|0
|0
|45
|93
|44
|19
|5
|0
|Wisconsin
|13
|5
|0
|0
|2
|43
|94
|64
|16
|8
|1
|Notre Dame
|8
|8
|1
|3
|2
|32
|67
|69
|11
|12
|2
|Michigan
|9
|8
|1
|1
|0
|29
|77
|41
|13
|8
|0
|Penn St.
|5
|8
|2
|2
|1
|20
|53
|62
|9
|9
|0
|Ohio St.
|6
|13
|0
|0
|1
|20
|45
|82
|6
|16
|1
|Michigan St.
|3
|12
|1
|2
|2
|15
|38
|67
|7
|14
|2
No Games Scheduled
Notre Dame 2, Michigan St. 0
Michigan 4, Arizona St. 1
Wisconsin 2, Ohio St. 1, OT
Notre Dame at Michigan St., 3 p.m.
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Arizona St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments