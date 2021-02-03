Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|33
|76
|29
|15
|3
|0
|Wisconsin
|9
|5
|0
|0
|1
|28
|67
|47
|11
|7
|0
|Michigan
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|23
|58
|33
|10
|6
|0
|Notre Dame
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|21
|44
|52
|8
|9
|1
|Penn St.
|5
|8
|1
|1
|0
|20
|53
|62
|9
|9
|0
|Ohio St.
|5
|10
|0
|0
|1
|16
|39
|58
|5
|12
|1
|Michigan St.
|5
|10
|1
|2
|2
|15
|31
|52
|6
|10
|2
Michigan St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
