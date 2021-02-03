On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 5:46 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 11 3 0 0 0 33 76 29 15 3 0
Wisconsin 9 5 0 0 1 28 67 47 11 7 0
Michigan 7 6 1 1 0 23 58 33 10 6 0
Notre Dame 5 5 1 1 1 21 44 52 8 9 1
Penn St. 5 8 1 1 0 20 53 62 9 9 0
Ohio St. 5 10 0 0 1 16 39 58 5 12 1
Michigan St. 5 10 1 2 2 15 31 52 6 10 2
Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force Global Strike Command bombers perform the Super Bowl LV flyover