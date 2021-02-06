Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 10:28 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Wisconsin 11 4 0 0 1 34 79 49 13 7 0
Minnesota 11 5 0 0 0 33 78 41 15 5 0
Notre Dame 7 5 1 2 2 27 58 54 10 9 1
Michigan 7 6 1 1 0 23 58 33 10 6 0
Penn St. 5 8 2 1 0 20 53 62 9 9 0
Ohio St. 5 12 0 0 1 16 41 72 5 14 1
Michigan St. 3 9 2 2 2 15 31 52 6 10 2
Friday’s Games

Notre Dame 6, Ohio St. 1

Wisconsin 4, Minnesota 1

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 8, Ohio St. 1

Wisconsin 8, Minnesota 1

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.
Sunday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|12 Form 1099-MISC 1099-NEC Compliance: How...
2|14 Journey To The Center Of The SOC
2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service honors nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu with Commemorative Forever Stamp