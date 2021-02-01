All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|3
|.813
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|3
|.813
|Oregon
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|3
|.750
|Arizona
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|4
|.765
|Colorado
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|5
|.722
|Stanford
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Oregon St.
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|7
|.533
|Utah
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Arizona St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|8
|.429
|Washington St.
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|7
|.588
|Washington
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|12
|.200
|California
|2
|10
|.167
|7
|12
|.368
___
Monday’s Games
Oregon at UCLA, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Utah at Arizona St., ppd.
Southern Cal at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Utah, 7 p.m.
Stanford at California, 9 p.m.
Washington at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Arizona St. at Colorado, 11 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|8
|1
|.889
|11
|2
|.846
|Colgate
|7
|1
|.875
|7
|1
|.875
|Army
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|4
|.692
|Lafayette
|5
|3
|.625
|5
|3
|.625
|Bucknell
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|American U.
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|2
|.500
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|5
|.375
|Lehigh
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|7
|.300
|Holy Cross
|2
|8
|.200
|2
|8
|.200
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|5
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Tuesday’s Games
Navy at Loyola (Md.), ppd.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|9
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Florida
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|LSU
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|3
|.800
|Missouri
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|3
|.786
|Arkansas
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|5
|.722
|Kentucky
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Auburn
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|8
|.556
|Mississippi St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|8
|.556
|Georgia
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Mississippi
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|South Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|Texas A&M
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Vanderbilt
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|8
|.385
___
Tuesday’s Games
Georgia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
South Carolina at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wofford
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|2
|.778
|12
|5
|.706
|ETSU
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|Furman
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|5
|.688
|VMI
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|9
|.500
|Chattanooga
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|5
|.706
|Mercer
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|6
|.625
|Samford
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|8
|.429
|The Citadel
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|W. Carolina
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|9
|.471
___
Monday’s Games
W. Carolina 76, The Citadel 75
Samford at ETSU, ppd.
Wofford 67, ETSU 62
Wednesday’s Games
ETSU at Mercer, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
VMI at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Furman at Samford, ppd.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|6
|.684
|Nicholls
|7
|1
|.875
|10
|5
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|3
|.824
|Stephen F. Austin
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|3
|.769
|SE Louisiana
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Northwestern St.
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|14
|.263
|Incarnate Word
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|8
|.429
|New Orleans
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|12
|.250
|Lamar
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Houston Baptist
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|12
|.200
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|McNeese St.
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|10
|.412
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Monday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-CC, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Incarnate Word at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|6
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Jackson St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Southern U.
|4
|2
|.667
|4
|6
|.400
|Grambling St.
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas Southern
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|7
|.417
|Alcorn St.
|3
|2
|.600
|3
|7
|.300
|Alabama A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|2
|.667
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|14
|.176
|Alabama St.
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|7
|.222
|MVSU
|0
|7
|.000
|0
|15
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
Grambling St. 85, MVSU 72
Jackson St. 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 55
Prairie View 87, Alabama St. 63
Texas Southern 66, Alabama A&M 49
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Dakota
|8
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|2
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Oral Roberts
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|North Dakota
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|14
|.263
|UMKC
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|W. Illinois
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|12
|.200
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Denver
|0
|6
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|4
|.765
|Coastal Carolina
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Texas State
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|6
|.647
|Appalachian St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|7
|.632
|UALR
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|Georgia Southern
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Georgia St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|4
|.667
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|8
|.529
|Troy
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Arkansas St.
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|9
|.400
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|8
|.200
|4
|13
|.235
___
Tuesday’s Games
Spring Hill at Troy, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|4
|.778
|Santa Clara
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|4
|.692
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Pepperdine
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Pacific
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|4
|.556
|San Diego
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|7
|.222
|Portland
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
___
Tuesday’s Games
BYU at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Santa Clara, ppd.
BYU at Portland, 7 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Pepperdine, 9 p.m.
San Francisco at Pacific, ppd.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Rio Grande
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah Valley
|4
|1
|.800
|6
|7
|.462
|California Baptist
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Dixie St.
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|8
|.385
|Tarleton St.
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|8
|.333
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
___
