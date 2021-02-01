All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|7
|3
|.700
|7
|3
|.700
|UMBC
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Stony Brook
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|8
|.500
|Hartford
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|7
|.588
|New Hampshire
|7
|5
|.583
|8
|7
|.533
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|NJIT
|5
|6
|.455
|6
|7
|.462
|Maine
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|7
|.222
|Binghamton
|2
|10
|.167
|2
|13
|.133
___
Tuesday’s Games
UMBC at NJIT, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|10
|1
|.909
|15
|1
|.938
|Wichita St.
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|4
|.692
|Memphis
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Tulsa
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|SMU
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|4
|.692
|South Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Temple
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|5
|.444
|Tulane
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|5
|.583
|UCF
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|8
|.333
|Cincinnati
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|7
|.300
|East Carolina
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|6
|.538
___
Monday’s Games
Memphis 96, UCF 69
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
SMU at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
South Florida at Tulsa, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|1
|.875
|9
|1
|.900
|Davidson
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|VCU
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|4
|.750
|Dayton
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Richmond
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|UMass
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|4
|.556
|Rhode Island
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|9
|.500
|Duquesne
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|George Mason
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|7
|.533
|La Salle
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|10
|.412
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|9
|.250
|Fordham
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|8
|.111
|Saint Louis
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|9
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
___
Tuesday’s Games
George Mason at Richmond, ppd.
Dayton at Duquesne, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, 6 p.m.
Fordham at UMass, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at La Salle, 7 p.m.
VCU at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|3
|.786
|Virginia Tech
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|3
|.813
|Florida St.
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|3
|.769
|Louisville
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|North Carolina
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Duke
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|6
|.538
|Syracuse
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia Tech
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Clemson
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|5
|.667
|NC State
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|6
|.538
|Notre Dame
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Miami
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|Wake Forest
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|7
|.417
|Boston College
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|10
|.231
___
Monday’s Games
Louisville 74, Georgia Tech 58
Miami 77, Duke 75
Tuesday’s Games
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
North Carolina at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Boston College, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Virginia at NC State, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|North Alabama
|6
|2
|.750
|10
|4
|.714
|Bellarmine
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Lipscomb
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|8
|.579
|North Florida
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|11
|.389
|Jacksonville
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|9
|.500
|Stetson
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|9
|.400
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|10
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
___
Monday’s Games
Stetson 110, Carver 56
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|8
|0
|1.000
|16
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|3
|.786
|Oklahoma
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|West Virginia
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|5
|.688
|Texas Tech
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|5
|.722
|Kansas
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|6
|.647
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|TCU
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|7
|.563
|Kansas St.
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|13
|.278
|Iowa St.
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
___
Monday’s Games
Texas Tech 57, Oklahoma 52
Tuesday’s Games
West Virginia at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Baylor at Texas, 7 p.m.
Kansas St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|6
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Creighton
|9
|3
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Xavier
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|3
|.727
|Seton Hall
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|8
|.529
|St. John’s
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|7
|.611
|Providence
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|8
|.529
|Marquette
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|9
|.471
|Butler
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|9
|.357
|Georgetown
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|8
|.333
|DePaul
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|7
|.300
___
Tuesday’s Games
Butler at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Xavier at DePaul, ppd.
Seton Hall at Providence, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Villanova at St. John’s, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|E. Washington
|5
|2
|.714
|6
|6
|.500
|Weber St.
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Idaho St.
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|7
|.563
|Sacramento St.
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|N. Colorado
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|8
|.500
|N. Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|11
|.313
|Montana
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|8
|.467
|Portland St.
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|8
|.333
|Idaho
|0
|10
|.000
|0
|13
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
E. Washington 94, Sacramento St. 79
Thursday’s Games
N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 8:05 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|13
|1
|.929
|16
|1
|.941
|Radford
|10
|2
|.833
|11
|7
|.611
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|5
|.643
|10
|9
|.526
|Hampton
|6
|4
|.600
|7
|8
|.467
|Campbell
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Gardner-Webb
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|11
|.353
|High Point
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|11
|.214
|Longwood
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|14
|.300
|Presbyterian
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|9
|.357
|Charleston Southern
|0
|12
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
___
Thursday’s Games
Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 4 p.m.
Longwood at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Longwood, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Radford, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan
|8
|1
|.889
|13
|1
|.929
|Illinois
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|5
|.688
|Ohio St.
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|Iowa
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Wisconsin
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|5
|.722
|Purdue
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|6
|.667
|Rutgers
|6
|6
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Indiana
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|7
|.563
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|Penn St.
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Maryland
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|8
|.529
|Northwestern
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|9
|.400
|Michigan St.
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|6
|.571
|Nebraska
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Tuesday’s Games
Purdue at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.
Illinois at Indiana, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Michigan at Northwestern, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Ohio St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|2
|.800
|12
|3
|.800
|CS Bakersfield
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|6
|.647
|UC Riverside
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|6
|.455
|Hawaii
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|5
|.500
|CS Northridge
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|UC Davis
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|UC San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|5
|.375
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|11
|.214
___
