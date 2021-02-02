All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northeastern
|7
|1
|.875
|8
|6
|.571
|James Madison
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|5
|.643
|Hofstra
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|6
|.647
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|7
|7
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Drexel
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Towson
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|10
|.231
|UNC-Wilmington
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|8
|.467
|Elon
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Wednesday’s Games
Elon at James Madison, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|2
|.875
|North Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|5
|.643
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|5
|.737
|Old Dominion
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|4
|.667
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|7
|.563
|Marshall
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|FAU
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Rice
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|UTEP
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|UTSA
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|Southern Miss.
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|10
|.412
|FIU
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|10
|.474
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|7
|.125
|3
|11
|.214
___
Monday’s Games
FIU 90, Florida Memorial 74
HORIZON LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|12
|2
|.857
|12
|5
|.706
|Wright St.
|11
|3
|.786
|13
|4
|.765
|N. Kentucky
|7
|5
|.583
|9
|8
|.529
|Oakland
|8
|6
|.571
|8
|13
|.381
|Milwaukee
|6
|5
|.545
|7
|6
|.538
|Ill.-Chicago
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Fort Wayne
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|9
|.400
|Green Bay
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|13
|.278
|IUPUI
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|7
|.364
|Youngstown St.
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|Robert Morris
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|9
|.250
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|8
|2
|.800
|8
|2
|.800
|Iona
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|3
|.625
|Monmouth (NJ)
|8
|4
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|St. Peter’s
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Marist
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Canisius
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|3
|.500
|Niagara
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Manhattan
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|6
|.455
|Rider
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|Quinnipiac
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|6
|.400
|Fairfield
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|12
|.200
___
Wednesday’s Games
Canisius at Siena, ppd.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|10
|1
|.909
|15
|4
|.789
|Akron
|8
|2
|.800
|10
|3
|.769
|Kent St.
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|5
|.615
|Ohio
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Bowling Green
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|7
|.588
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Ball St.
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|8
|.429
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|10
|.375
|N. Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|10
|.167
|E. Michigan
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|8
|.333
|W. Michigan
|1
|7
|.125
|2
|11
|.154
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Ball St., 6 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at E. Michigan, ppd.
Akron at Toledo, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC A&T
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|NC Central
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Coppin St.
|5
|2
|.714
|6
|10
|.375
|Morgan St.
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Norfolk St.
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|6
|.600
|Florida A&M
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|8
|.200
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|6
|.000
|0
|11
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|14
|.000
___
Monday’s Games
NC Central 91, SC State 77
Tuesday’s Games
SC State at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. at Coppin St., 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|Loyola of Chicago
|10
|1
|.909
|15
|3
|.833
|Evansville
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|8
|.500
|Indiana St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|7
|.588
|Missouri St.
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Valparaiso
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|11
|.353
|Bradley
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|10
|.474
|N. Iowa
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|11
|.313
|S. Illinois
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|6
|.571
|Illinois St.
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|12
|.294
___
Monday’s Games
Indiana St. 67, Bradley 55
Drake 95, Illinois St. 60
Evansville 58, Valparaiso 51
Loyola of Chicago 70, Missouri St. 50
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|10
|1
|.909
|14
|2
|.875
|Utah St.
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|5
|.722
|Colorado St.
|9
|3
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|San Diego St.
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|4
|.765
|Nevada
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|7
|.611
|Fresno St.
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|6
|.538
|UNLV
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|8
|.429
|Wyoming
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|San Jose St.
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Air Force
|2
|10
|.167
|4
|12
|.250
|New Mexico
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|11
|.313
___
Tuesday’s Games
UNLV at Nevada, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego St. at New Mexico, 11 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Utah St. at Fresno St., 9 p.m.
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LIU
|6
|3
|.667
|6
|3
|.667
|Bryant
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|4
|3
|.571
|4
|4
|.500
|Mount St. Mary’s
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|7
|.462
|Sacred Heart
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|6
|.500
|Merrimack
|4
|4
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|10
|.333
|CCSU
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|10
|.286
|Wagner
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|5
|.286
___
Thursday’s Games
Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 4 p.m.
Wagner at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Belmont
|12
|0
|1.000
|18
|1
|.947
|E. Kentucky
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|2
|.867
|Morehead St.
|10
|2
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Austin Peay
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|SIU-Edwardsville
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|7
|.462
|Murray St.
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|8
|.500
|SE Missouri
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|11
|.353
|UT Martin
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|10
|.333
|E. Illinois
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|13
|.278
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|9
|.182
|2
|16
|.111
|Tennessee St.
|2
|10
|.167
|3
|12
|.200
___
Monday’s Games
Austin Peay 74, SIU-Edwardsville 59
Murray St. 77, SE Missouri 60
Tuesday’s Games
E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Belmont at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 9 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
