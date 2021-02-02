Trending:
By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Northeastern 7 1 .875 8 6 .571
James Madison 4 1 .800 9 5 .643
Hofstra 7 3 .700 11 6 .647
Delaware 5 4 .556 7 7 .500
William & Mary 4 4 .500 6 7 .462
Coll. of Charleston 3 3 .500 5 8 .385
Drexel 2 4 .333 7 6 .538
Towson 2 6 .250 3 10 .231
UNC-Wilmington 1 5 .167 7 8 .467
Elon 0 4 .000 3 5 .375

___

Wednesday’s Games

Elon at James Madison, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UAB 7 1 .875 14 2 .875
North Texas 5 1 .833 9 5 .643
W. Kentucky 6 2 .750 13 4 .765
Louisiana Tech 7 3 .700 14 5 .737
Old Dominion 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Charlotte 5 3 .625 9 7 .563
Marshall 3 3 .500 9 4 .692
FAU 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
Rice 4 6 .400 10 8 .556
UTEP 4 6 .400 8 8 .500
UTSA 4 6 .400 8 9 .471
Southern Miss. 3 7 .300 7 10 .412
FIU 2 8 .200 9 10 .474
Middle Tennessee 1 7 .125 3 11 .214

___

Monday’s Games

FIU 90, Florida Memorial 74

HORIZON LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Cleveland St. 12 2 .857 12 5 .706
Wright St. 11 3 .786 13 4 .765
N. Kentucky 7 5 .583 9 8 .529
Oakland 8 6 .571 8 13 .381
Milwaukee 6 5 .545 7 6 .538
Ill.-Chicago 5 5 .500 8 7 .533
Detroit 5 5 .500 6 8 .429
Fort Wayne 5 9 .357 6 9 .400
Green Bay 5 9 .357 5 13 .278
IUPUI 3 7 .300 4 7 .364
Youngstown St. 4 10 .286 8 10 .444
Robert Morris 2 7 .222 3 9 .250

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Brown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Columbia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cornell 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dartmouth 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Harvard 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Penn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Princeton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Yale 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Siena 8 2 .800 8 2 .800
Iona 3 1 .750 5 3 .625
Monmouth (NJ) 8 4 .667 8 5 .615
St. Peter’s 6 4 .600 9 6 .600
Marist 7 7 .500 9 7 .563
Canisius 3 3 .500 3 3 .500
Niagara 6 8 .429 7 9 .438
Manhattan 4 6 .400 5 6 .455
Rider 4 8 .333 4 11 .267
Quinnipiac 2 4 .333 4 6 .400
Fairfield 3 7 .300 3 12 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Canisius at Siena, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Toledo 10 1 .909 15 4 .789
Akron 8 2 .800 10 3 .769
Kent St. 6 3 .667 9 4 .692
Miami (Ohio) 5 3 .625 8 5 .615
Ohio 6 4 .600 10 6 .625
Bowling Green 6 5 .545 10 7 .588
Buffalo 4 4 .500 6 6 .500
Ball St. 4 5 .444 6 8 .429
Cent. Michigan 2 7 .222 6 10 .375
N. Illinois 1 6 .143 2 10 .167
E. Michigan 1 7 .125 4 8 .333
W. Michigan 1 7 .125 2 11 .154

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ohio at Cent. Michigan, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Ball St., 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at E. Michigan, ppd.

Akron at Toledo, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
NC A&T 4 0 1.000 8 9 .471
NC Central 1 0 1.000 3 3 .500
Coppin St. 5 2 .714 6 10 .375
Morgan St. 4 2 .667 9 4 .692
Norfolk St. 4 3 .571 9 6 .600
Florida A&M 1 2 .333 2 8 .200
Howard 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Delaware St. 0 6 .000 0 11 .000
Md.-Eastern Shore 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
SC State 0 4 .000 0 14 .000

___

Monday’s Games

NC Central 91, SC State 77

Tuesday’s Games

SC State at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at Coppin St., 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Drake 8 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
Loyola of Chicago 10 1 .909 15 3 .833
Evansville 6 4 .600 8 8 .500
Indiana St. 7 5 .583 10 7 .588
Missouri St. 5 5 .500 9 5 .643
Valparaiso 3 5 .375 6 11 .353
Bradley 3 7 .300 9 10 .474
N. Iowa 3 7 .300 5 11 .313
S. Illinois 2 6 .250 8 6 .571
Illinois St. 2 9 .182 5 12 .294

___

Monday’s Games

Indiana St. 67, Bradley 55

Drake 95, Illinois St. 60

Evansville 58, Valparaiso 51

Loyola of Chicago 70, Missouri St. 50

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Boise St. 10 1 .909 14 2 .875
Utah St. 10 2 .833 13 5 .722
Colorado St. 9 3 .750 12 4 .750
San Diego St. 7 3 .700 13 4 .765
Nevada 6 5 .545 11 7 .611
Fresno St. 5 6 .455 7 6 .538
UNLV 3 4 .429 6 8 .429
Wyoming 4 6 .400 10 7 .588
San Jose St. 3 9 .250 5 11 .313
Air Force 2 10 .167 4 12 .250
New Mexico 1 11 .083 5 11 .313

___

Tuesday’s Games

UNLV at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego St. at New Mexico, 11 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah St. at Fresno St., 9 p.m.

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
LIU 6 3 .667 6 3 .667
Bryant 6 4 .600 10 5 .667
St. Francis Brooklyn 4 3 .571 4 4 .500
Mount St. Mary’s 5 4 .556 6 7 .462
Sacred Heart 6 5 .545 6 6 .500
Merrimack 4 4 .500 4 4 .500
Fairleigh Dickinson 4 4 .500 5 9 .357
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 7 .364 5 10 .333
CCSU 4 7 .364 4 10 .286
Wagner 2 4 .333 2 5 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Mount St. Mary’s at Bryant, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Merrimack, 4 p.m.

Wagner at St. Francis Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at LIU, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Belmont 12 0 1.000 18 1 .947
E. Kentucky 7 1 .875 13 2 .867
Morehead St. 10 2 .833 13 6 .684
Austin Peay 6 4 .600 10 6 .625
Jacksonville St. 6 4 .600 10 6 .625
SIU-Edwardsville 4 3 .571 6 7 .462
Murray St. 5 6 .455 8 8 .500
SE Missouri 4 7 .364 6 11 .353
UT Martin 3 8 .273 5 10 .333
E. Illinois 2 9 .182 5 13 .278
Tennessee Tech 2 9 .182 2 16 .111
Tennessee St. 2 10 .167 3 12 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Austin Peay 74, SIU-Edwardsville 59

Murray St. 77, SE Missouri 60

Tuesday’s Games

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 6 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Belmont at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SE Missouri, 9 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

