By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 10:06 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UMBC 7 3 .700 11 4 .733
Vermont 7 3 .700 7 3 .700
Stony Brook 6 4 .600 8 8 .500
Hartford 7 5 .583 10 7 .588
New Hampshire 7 5 .583 8 7 .533
Mass.-Lowell 5 5 .500 6 8 .429
Albany (NY) 4 4 .500 4 6 .400
NJIT 5 7 .417 6 8 .429
Maine 2 6 .250 2 7 .222
Binghamton 2 10 .167 2 13 .133

___

Tuesday’s Games

UMBC 75, NJIT 71

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Houston 10 1 .909 15 1 .938
Wichita St. 5 2 .714 9 4 .692
Memphis 6 3 .667 10 6 .625
Tulsa 6 4 .600 9 6 .600
SMU 5 4 .556 9 4 .692
South Florida 3 3 .500 7 5 .583
Temple 3 5 .375 4 5 .444
Tulane 2 5 .286 7 5 .583
UCF 2 7 .222 4 8 .333
Cincinnati 1 4 .200 3 7 .300
East Carolina 1 6 .143 7 6 .538

___

Monday’s Games

Memphis 96, UCF 69

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

SMU at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
St. Bonaventure 7 1 .875 9 1 .900
Davidson 6 2 .750 10 5 .667
VCU 5 2 .714 12 4 .750
Dayton 6 3 .667 10 4 .714
Richmond 4 2 .667 10 4 .714
UMass 4 2 .667 5 4 .556
Rhode Island 6 5 .545 9 9 .500
Duquesne 5 5 .500 6 6 .500
George Mason 4 5 .444 8 7 .533
La Salle 4 6 .400 7 10 .412
George Washington 2 3 .400 3 9 .250
Fordham 1 8 .111 1 8 .111
Saint Louis 0 1 .000 7 2 .778
Saint Joseph’s 0 9 .000 1 14 .067

___

Tuesday’s Games

George Mason at Richmond, ppd.

Dayton at Duquesne, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph’s, ppd.

Fordham at UMass, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at La Salle, 7 p.m.

VCU at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Virginia 7 1 .875 11 3 .786
Virginia Tech 7 2 .778 13 3 .813
Florida St. 6 2 .750 10 3 .769
Louisville 6 3 .667 11 4 .733
North Carolina 6 3 .667 11 5 .688
Duke 5 4 .556 7 6 .538
Syracuse 4 4 .500 10 5 .667
Pittsburgh 4 4 .500 8 5 .615
Georgia Tech 4 4 .500 8 6 .571
Clemson 4 5 .444 10 5 .667
NC State 3 5 .375 7 6 .538
Notre Dame 3 6 .333 6 9 .400
Miami 3 9 .250 7 10 .412
Wake Forest 2 7 .222 5 7 .417
Boston College 1 6 .143 3 10 .231

___

Monday’s Games

Louisville 74, Georgia Tech 58

Miami 77, Duke 75

Tuesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

North Carolina at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Boston College, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Virginia at NC State, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Liberty 6 2 .750 14 5 .737
North Alabama 6 2 .750 10 4 .714
Bellarmine 6 2 .750 9 5 .643
Lipscomb 5 3 .625 11 8 .579
North Florida 5 3 .625 7 11 .389
Jacksonville 3 5 .375 9 9 .500
Stetson 3 5 .375 6 9 .400
Florida Gulf Coast 2 4 .333 7 6 .538
Kennesaw St. 0 10 .000 3 15 .167

___

Monday’s Games

Stetson 110, Carver 56

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Baylor 8 0 1.000 16 0 1.000
Texas 5 2 .714 11 3 .786
Oklahoma 6 4 .600 11 5 .688
West Virginia 4 3 .571 11 5 .688
Texas Tech 5 4 .556 13 5 .722
Kansas 5 4 .556 11 6 .647
Oklahoma St. 4 4 .500 11 4 .733
TCU 2 5 .286 9 7 .563
Kansas St. 1 8 .111 5 13 .278
Iowa St. 0 6 .000 2 9 .182

___

Monday’s Games

Texas Tech 57, Oklahoma 52

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Baylor at Texas, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Villanova 6 0 1.000 11 1 .917
Creighton 9 3 .750 13 4 .765
Xavier 4 2 .667 11 2 .846
UConn 5 3 .625 8 3 .727
Seton Hall 6 5 .545 9 8 .529
St. John’s 5 6 .455 11 7 .611
Providence 5 6 .455 9 8 .529
Marquette 4 7 .364 8 9 .471
Butler 4 7 .364 5 9 .357
Georgetown 2 5 .286 4 8 .333
DePaul 1 7 .125 3 7 .300

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wednesday’s Games

Xavier at DePaul, ppd.

Seton Hall at Providence, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Villanova at St. John’s, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Montana St. 6 0 1.000 9 3 .750
S. Utah 6 2 .750 11 3 .786
E. Washington 5 2 .714 6 6 .500
Weber St. 4 2 .667 9 4 .692
Idaho St. 5 3 .625 9 7 .563
Sacramento St. 4 4 .500 6 5 .545
N. Colorado 5 6 .455 8 8 .500
N. Arizona 4 6 .400 5 11 .313
Montana 3 5 .375 7 8 .467
Portland St. 2 4 .333 4 8 .333
Idaho 0 10 .000 0 13 .000

___

Monday’s Games

E. Washington 94, Sacramento St. 79

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at Sacramento St., 8:05 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Winthrop 13 1 .929 16 1 .941
Radford 10 2 .833 11 7 .611
UNC-Asheville 9 5 .643 10 9 .526
Hampton 6 4 .600 7 8 .467
Campbell 6 6 .500 10 9 .526
Gardner-Webb 5 7 .417 6 11 .353
High Point 4 6 .400 6 9 .400
SC-Upstate 3 5 .375 3 11 .214
Longwood 5 9 .357 6 14 .300
Presbyterian 3 7 .300 5 9 .357
Charleston Southern 0 12 .000 1 15 .063

___

Thursday’s Games

Longwood at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Longwood, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Radford, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
Michigan 8 1 .889 13 1 .929
Illinois 7 3 .700 11 5 .688
Ohio St. 8 4 .667 14 4 .778
Iowa 6 3 .667 12 4 .750
Wisconsin 7 4 .636 13 5 .722
Purdue 7 4 .636 12 6 .667
Rutgers 6 6 .500 10 6 .625
Indiana 4 5 .444 9 7 .563
Minnesota 4 6 .400 11 6 .647
Penn St. 3 6 .333 6 7 .462
Maryland 3 7 .300 9 8 .529
Northwestern 3 8 .273 6 9 .400
Michigan St. 2 6 .250 8 6 .571
Nebraska 0 5 .000 4 8 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Purdue at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan at Northwestern, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Ohio St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L Pct W L Pct
UC Irvine 5 1 .833 9 5 .643
UC Santa Barbara 8 2 .800 12 3 .800
CS Bakersfield 7 3 .700 11 6 .647
UC Riverside 4 2 .667 8 4 .667
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 3 5 .375
Cal St.-Fullerton 4 6 .400 5 6 .455
Hawaii 3 5 .375 5 5 .500
CS Northridge 2 4 .333 6 7 .462
UC Davis 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
UC San Diego 1 3 .250 3 5 .375
Cal Poly 1 7 .125 3 11 .214

___

